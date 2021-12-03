Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the October 31st total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Ucore Rare Metals stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Ucore Rare Metals has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78.

About Ucore Rare Metals

Ucore Rare Metals, Inc engages in the exploration and development of economically viable rare earth element properties. Its projects include Bokan Mountain and Ray Mountain. The company was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

