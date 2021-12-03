uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

UCL opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90. uCloudlink Group has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $68.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.56.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 63.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts predict that uCloudlink Group will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of uCloudlink Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

