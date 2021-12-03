UBS Group Upgrades Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) to Neutral

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WZZZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HSBC raised shares of Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WZZZY stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

