UBS Group Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €9.20 Price Target

UBS Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.66) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) price target on shares of Enel in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.02) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($8.75) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €9.10 ($10.34).

Enel has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.73) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.35).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

