Ubex (UBEX) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 22.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $603,570.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ubex has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00014318 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.79 or 0.00214980 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001138 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

