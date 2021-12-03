Ubex 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $684,769.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Ubex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubex has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $684,769.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ubex has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00014324 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.58 or 0.00212502 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001124 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

