Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Holdings Boosted by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 106.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.63.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,014 shares of company stock worth $3,484,222. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

