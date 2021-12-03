Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Reaches $0.0867 on Exchanges

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0867 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $788,983.28 and approximately $8,432.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00062991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00071551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00093843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,505.83 or 0.07956804 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56,578.96 or 0.99912183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars.

