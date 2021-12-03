Twitter’s (TWTR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TWTR. Barclays upped their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.94.

TWTR stock opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of -177.70 and a beta of 0.67. Twitter has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.16.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $142,945.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $291,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,236. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 34.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 21.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 326,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 58,709 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 14.3% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

