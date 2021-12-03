Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Short Interest Up 35.3% in November

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the October 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi alerts:

OTCMKTS:TRKNY opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.0413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 2.55%.

About Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi

Türk Telekomünikasyon AS engages in the provision of local, national, international and mobile telecommunication services, internet product and services. It operates through the Fixed Line and Mobile business segments. The Fixed Line segment provides value-added services besides voice and data services for its corporate and retail customers through its extensive fixed-line telecommunications network.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.