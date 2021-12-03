Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

OTCMKTS TUEM opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. Tuesday Morning has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.01.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.62 million. Tuesday Morning had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tuesday Morning will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Marc Katz acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred Hand acquired 235,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $427,024.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 485,925 shares of company stock worth $851,524. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUEM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

