TSR (TSRI) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

TSR (NASDAQ: TSRI) is one of 56 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare TSR to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

TSR has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSR’s competitors have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for TSR and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSR 0 0 0 0 N/A TSR Competitors 331 1446 2346 76 2.52

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 9.68%. Given TSR’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TSR has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.7% of TSR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of TSR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TSR and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TSR $68.82 million -$600,000.00 2.91 TSR Competitors $2.01 billion $188.71 million 24.60

TSR’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TSR. TSR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares TSR and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR 7.52% 81.94% 27.13% TSR Competitors -3.09% -4.21% 6.27%

Summary

TSR competitors beat TSR on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc. engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

