Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Sells $626,050.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Dan Levitan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $626,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Trupanion stock opened at $119.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.12 and a beta of 1.98. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $140.46.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 19,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Bank of America cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.80.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

