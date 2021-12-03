TrumpCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.68 Million (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 2nd. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and $8,867.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000716 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Netko (NETKO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded down 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

