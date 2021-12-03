Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Lifted to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $68.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $64.00.

TFC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.21.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $60.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 89,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 228,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 228,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 31,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 175,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 30,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

