True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.18

Shares of True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 46822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90.

True Drinks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUU)

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

