Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to report $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.04. Travelzoo posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,200%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 929.93% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelzoo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other Travelzoo news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $151,906.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,936 shares of company stock worth $1,424,145. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter worth $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter worth $117,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.09 million, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.82.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

