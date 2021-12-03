TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,800 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the October 31st total of 278,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on TAC. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.78.

NYSE:TAC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 87,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,263. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.58. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,379,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in TransAlta by 14.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after buying an additional 164,600 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in TransAlta by 1.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,497,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after buying an additional 19,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TransAlta by 63.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 407,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 158,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

