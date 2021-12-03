Tranchess (CHESS) Trading Down 13.5% This Week

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Tranchess has a total market cap of $110.85 million and $63.69 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for $2.31 or 0.00004311 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tranchess has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52,607.12 or 0.98227933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00059522 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00040801 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.21 or 0.00644572 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,009,675 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

