Traders Purchase Large Volume of Two Harbors Investment Put Options (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,007 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 118% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,380 put options.

NYSE TWO opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 284,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 28,657 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 197,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,400,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 510,257 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 18.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 81.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 379,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 170,160 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

