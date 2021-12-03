Traders Purchase Large Volume of Two Harbors Investment Put Options (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,007 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 118% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,380 put options.
NYSE TWO opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $8.15.
Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TWO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.04.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 284,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 28,657 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 197,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,400,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 510,257 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 18.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 81.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 379,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 170,160 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Two Harbors Investment Company Profile
Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
