Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 26,830 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,272% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,955 put options.

NYSE:FINV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.36. 3,587,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,281. FinVolution Group has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FINV. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Rowe began coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FINV. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. 56.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

