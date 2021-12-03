Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 26,830 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,272% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,955 put options.
NYSE:FINV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.36. 3,587,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,281. FinVolution Group has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FINV. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Rowe began coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.
About FinVolution Group
FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.
