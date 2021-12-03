Traders Buy High Volume of Marvell Technology Call Options (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 128,232 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 455% compared to the typical volume of 23,113 call options.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $7,473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.28.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $12.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.72. 1,549,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,081,069. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $76.12. The stock has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

