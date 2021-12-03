TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

TOWN stock opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.10. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $34.32.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $170.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.02 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TowneBank by 32.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,494,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,471,000 after acquiring an additional 370,310 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 408.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 407,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 327,313 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,789,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,053,000 after purchasing an additional 95,973 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 5.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,123,000 after purchasing an additional 75,668 shares during the period. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

