Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 534 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter valued at $15,552,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 250.9% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter valued at $1,680,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 68.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SSO traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.45. 231,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,737. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $85.68 and a 52 week high of $145.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.44.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

