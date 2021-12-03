Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 393 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $8,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

SMDV stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.16. 36,227 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.