Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.92.

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $488.33. 1,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,761. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.71. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.23 and a 12-month high of $501.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.