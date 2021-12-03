Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $47,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.33 and its 200 day moving average is $223.28. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $204.46 and a one year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.