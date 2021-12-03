Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,515,456. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $229.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

