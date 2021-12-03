Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Gregory Knowles Melchin Acquires 3,550 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Gregory Knowles Melchin bought 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.60 per share, with a total value of C$19,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,756 shares in the company, valued at C$424,233.60.

Shares of TSE TOT opened at C$5.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$245.08 million and a PE ratio of -79.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.58. Total Energy Services Inc. has a one year low of C$3.07 and a one year high of C$6.05.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$118.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$117.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

