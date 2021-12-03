Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Gregory Knowles Melchin Acquires 3,550 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Gregory Knowles Melchin bought 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.60 per share, with a total value of C$19,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,756 shares in the company, valued at C$424,233.60.
Shares of TSE TOT opened at C$5.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$245.08 million and a PE ratio of -79.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.58. Total Energy Services Inc. has a one year low of C$3.07 and a one year high of C$6.05.
Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$118.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$117.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Total Energy Services Company Profile
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.