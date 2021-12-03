Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$96.70 and last traded at C$96.29, with a volume of 3401643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$91.98.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perfom” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$89.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$91.00” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$91.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$175.63 billion and a PE ratio of 11.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$89.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$86.72.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.