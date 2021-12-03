Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$96.70 and last traded at C$96.29, with a volume of 3401643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$91.98.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perfom” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$89.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$91.00” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$91.37.

The stock has a market cap of C$175.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$89.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$86.72.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

