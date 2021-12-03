Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$102.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$96.50 to C$102.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

TD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.66.

TD opened at $75.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.59. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The company has a market capitalization of $137.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.54. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

