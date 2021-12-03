Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$102.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$96.50 to C$102.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
TD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.66.
TD opened at $75.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.59. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The company has a market capitalization of $137.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
