Topps Tiles’ (TPT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Topps Tiles stock opened at GBX 63.79 ($0.83) on Tuesday. Topps Tiles has a 12-month low of GBX 53 ($0.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 81 ($1.06). The company has a market cap of £125.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 664.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 64.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 69.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Topps Tiles’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

Topps Tiles Company Profile

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

