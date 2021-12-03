Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Update

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMRAY opened at $67.26 on Friday. Tomra Systems ASA has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $69.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.99 and a 200 day moving average of $58.22.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

