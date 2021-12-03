TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.77

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 57298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). Equities analysts anticipate that TMC the metals company Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gerard Barron purchased 15,500 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $49,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the third quarter worth about $335,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the third quarter worth about $198,000. 53.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

