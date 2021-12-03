Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Update

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,500 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the October 31st total of 289,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLSA opened at $1.16 on Friday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. It develops transformative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, degenerative diseases, and cancer related to the liver. Its clinical pipeline includes Foralumab, Anti IL-6R, and Milciclib.

