Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Get Titan International alerts:

Shares of TWI stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. Titan International has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 2.50.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Titan International will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 230,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 47.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 112,074 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Titan International by 124.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 107,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.