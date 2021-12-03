Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.43, but opened at $15.93. Tilly’s shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 22,015 shares traded.

The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tilly’s by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tilly’s by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Tilly’s by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $500.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.02.

About Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

