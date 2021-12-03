Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

TLYS opened at $14.43 on Friday. Tilly’s has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02.

Get Tilly's alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tilly’s by 1,768.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tilly’s by 8.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Tilly’s by 62.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tilly’s by 33.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tilly’s by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.