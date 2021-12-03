Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) Short Interest Update

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the October 31st total of 13,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 327.5% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 154,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 118,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 165,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 98,400 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TINV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.12. 6,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,908. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. Tiga Acquisition has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $11.36.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Tiga Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

