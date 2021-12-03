Thunder Token Market Cap Reaches $128.85 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $128.85 million and $33.87 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00014296 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.70 or 0.00218302 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001135 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

