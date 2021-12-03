Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 16,216 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,216 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Wingstop were worth $24,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,160,000 after buying an additional 142,350 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 615,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,032,000 after buying an additional 66,110 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 52,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $117,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

WING opened at $159.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.38. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.49 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

