Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275,693 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 99,036 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.58% of Umpqua worth $23,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 117.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 13.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter valued at $195,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Umpqua stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.