Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 1,764,186 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 97.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,575,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764,186 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 8.99% of Viemed Healthcare worth $25,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. BCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $143,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMD opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $206.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 8.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viemed Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

