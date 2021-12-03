Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $22.16 Million Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556,624 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.09% of Ranpak worth $22,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ranpak by 345.2% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 4,630,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,897,000 after buying an additional 3,590,194 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,984,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,726,000 after acquiring an additional 308,389 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 875.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 3,901,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,654,000 after buying an additional 3,501,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,550,000 after buying an additional 173,013 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,016,000 after buying an additional 1,044,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

PACK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE PACK opened at $38.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -479.44 and a beta of 1.17. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Ranpak’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Ranpak news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $926,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Corley sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $210,665.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,205 shares of company stock worth $1,769,498. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

