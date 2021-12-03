Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 344,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,345 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $21,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,407,000 after acquiring an additional 562,660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $70.48 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average of $65.28.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

