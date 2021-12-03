Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 25.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,873 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $22,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $716,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 935.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 68,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 61,947 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK opened at $99.02 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $96.47 and a one year high of $159.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.48.

