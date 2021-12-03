Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 4,368 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $27,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $48.06 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.66, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

