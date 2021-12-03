Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 15,363 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Spire were worth $28,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,362,000 after buying an additional 86,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Spire by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,956,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Spire by 16.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,761,000 after buying an additional 233,257 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 75.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,075,000 after buying an additional 380,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Spire by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 882,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,801,000 after buying an additional 17,095 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

SR opened at $60.71 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day moving average of $68.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.89 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

