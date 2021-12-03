Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $12,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,131,000 after acquiring an additional 547,084 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,844,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 303.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,229,000 after acquiring an additional 127,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 373,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,256,000 after acquiring an additional 127,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $107.27 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.10.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

THO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.11.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

